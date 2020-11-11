Grand Rapids VFW to provide free warm lunch on Veterans Day Wednesday at new location on Fourth St.
Today, Nov. 11, 2020, we celebrate Veterans Day – a day to honor all our nation’s Veterans for their service to our country.
Like so many other milestones this year, Veterans Day 2020 looks a little bit different from past years, but the meaning remains the same. I will tell you I have been encouraged to see my daughter coming home from school singing new patriotic songs that she’s been learning from her teachers at Cohasset Elementary! The schools may not have been able to do the veterans programs that we so enjoy, but they are still celebrating and teaching them the importance of this day.
Today, we celebrate and honor our fellow veterans for your patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
Regardless of how one feels about policies that lead to war, let there be no doubt that veterans serve with honor. They serve to make life better for others. They preserve our freedom. Not all veterans have seen war, but a common bond that they share is an oath in which they expressed their willingness to die defending this nation.
We are their friends, their family, their co-workers and their neighbors. It is up to us to ensure that every veteran feels that his or her service to this country is appreciated by their fellow Americans. There are many tangible ways that we can acknowledge their sacrifice, but the easiest is to simply say, “Thank you for what you have done for our country.”
Twenty-twenty has been a year of change and unprecedented times. It has been challenging, and it is important to take care of yourself. Continue making buddy checks with your friends and family. Do not hesitate to reach out for help. Especially during this time of uncertainty, your Veteran Service Office will remain a constant, and we are committed to serving you.
In closing, I encourage you to take time today to reflect on those who have sacrificed, and how that has impacted the lives of every single one of us. On behalf of the Itasca County Veterans Service Office, I wish you a Happy Veterans Day. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. It is truly an honor to serve you!
