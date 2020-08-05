Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market holds drawings for two market gift baskets, reopens Power of Produce Program as peak growing season hits its stride
It’s been a crazy and unpredictable year for everyone, the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market included. Even with mother nature’s whims (like a very dry spring and then major rains in July) there are some things you can always rely on; one of them is National Farmers’ Market Week.
Each year, the first full week of August is celebrated as National Farmers’ Market Week, and it certainly is a perfect time to celebrate the bounty of fresh local food from across our 50 states. From Alaska to Alabama, New Hampshire to Hawaii, this is a time of year where farmers’ market tables begin to groan with the weight of nature’s bounty.
Sun-ripened tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, juicy raspberries, tender mushrooms and fragrant fresh herbs are finally becoming abundant up at Market here in the Northwoods, even with the new normal of social distancing, masks and available online ordering.
Farmers have been adapting to an ever-changing world since Agri met Culture, so it should come as no surprise that local growers and food producers have found a way to keep a pipeline of fresh local food open to the community.
These growers and producers would like to show their appreciation to the community that supports them by offering up two Market gift basket drawings – one for each day the Market will be open during National Farmers’ Market Week.
To enter and win a big basket of all the best goodies the Market has to offer, head to the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market Facebook page, @GRFarmersMarketMN . Wednesday, August 5th’s basket will be ready for pickup on the following Saturday.
Saturday, August 8th’s basket will be ready for pickup the following Saturday on August 15th.
While the annual zucchini bake-off competition and zucchini races have been postponed, there will still be a sense of celebration in the air as Northern Minnesota’s growing season hits its stride.
From the get-go, farmers’ markets across Minnesota have been considered an essential business during COVID. With that inclusion comes a responsibility. The Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market worked to implement an online ordering and drive-through pickup system that was operational from its opening day on May 6.
Customers who prefer to order fresh local food online can go to https://www.localline.ca/grand-rapids-farmers-market and place an order by Thursday night for pickup at the Market on Saturday morning.
The Market is also open for ‘regular’ business on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. too. Customers can visit their favorite stands just like they always have – albeit with social distancing, masks and lots of opportunities to wash hands at several hand-washing stations around the Market.
Customers can still use credit and debit cards and families receiving SNAP benefits can still use their EBT cards and get the 2-to-1 match that turns $10 of SNAP into $30 of fresh local food.
Even the smashingly successful Power of Produce program that gave kids 2-12 a $2 token each week to purchase their own produce is available – with some tweaks. Now, parents can use the online ordering site to give their kids a chance to choose a free produce item from different farmers to pick up on Saturdays.
“COVID-19 will NOT stop our Farmers’ Market” proclaimed Market president Jane Jewett this spring. While the pandemic has been a major challenge to the Market, it has also highlighted the resilience of local growers and producers. These folks have been coming together as the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market since Ronald Reagan was president (1986). There have been plenty of droughts, floods, fires and recessions since that time, but local growers don’t quit, and the local community continues to support them.
Come celebrate local food and our resilient community at the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market during National Farmers’ Market Week. Whether online, on foot, or in your vehicle the Market has something growing for you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.