Carpenter selected as Student Trustee at St. Scholastica

Rose Carpenter, a 2019 graduate of Greenway High School, has been selected to serve as the Student Trustee on the Board of Trustees at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. She is currently a junior at the college and pursuing a degree in Communication Media Studies with a minor in Fine Arts.
At CSS, Rose serves as a tour guide coordinator in the admissions office, a Dignitas Teacher’s Assistant for freshman students, and serves on various committees between the Student Government Association and the Board of Trustees. She is also a member of the Bella Voce choir, a member of the steel band, and continues to play the alto saxophone in concert band.
The Student Trustee shares the student perspective to the Board of Trustees and is involved in the highest level of decision making at the college. There is only one Student Trustee during a given period and this trustee serves a two year term.
“I feel honored and thankful to be in this position to be able to share student perspectives to the Board,” says Carpenter.
