Carol Jean (Kekkonen) Swenson 1949 - 2022

Carol Jean (Kekkonen) Swenson, age 72, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids due to complications from diabetes.
Carol was born in 1949 to Eino and Tena (Kuryla) Kekkonen. She attended area school and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1967. Carol worked as a nursing assistant in Hibbing and then the Itasca Nursing Home for several years. She also worked several years at the Bovey Moose Club. Carol enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, and she was an excellent cook. She enjoyed family events and especially her 12 nieces and nephews.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Swenson; and sister, JoAnn Zaic.
She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie (Jim) Wilson, Debbie (Jim) Hanson, and Kim (Jeff) Bishop; brother-in-law, Roger Zaic; 12 nieces and nephews; and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
A family burial will take place at a later date.
A special thank you to the area care facilities and medical personal that have cared for Carol over the past several years. You are so appreciated!
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
