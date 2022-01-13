Carmella Elizabeth (Larson) Kortekaas 1952 - 2022

Carmella Elizabeth (Larson) Kortekaas was born in 1952 in Yankton, South Dakota, daughter of Muriel (Luoma) and Harold Larson, Sr. Carmella went home to be with the Lord January 6, 2022. She passed away at St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Carmella’s greatest love was for her family. She lived every day to the fullest. Carmella loved to dance while listening to her favorite performers, Bon Jovi and Tina Turner. The slower the music, the more she enjoyed the dance. She always had a smile for everyone she met. Reading was her greatest passion. She graduated from high school at the top of her class, and she never lost her thirst for knowledge. Her dog, “Dorito” was her faithful best friend for the last 8 years. His funny quirks made her burst into laughter numerous times each day.
On October 4, 1975, Carmella married the love of her life, Ronald Kortekaas. On July 7, 1976, Carmella and Ronald were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Rachel. Their family was now complete.
Carmella is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Ronald; daughter, Rachel; siblings, Harold (Penny) Larson, Jr., Keith (Pam) Larson, and Susan (Mike) Dimich; father-in-law, Bert Kortekaas; sister-in-law, Michelle Ambuehl and Heidi Larson; brothers-in-law, Victor (Linda) Machen and Bert Kortekaas, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her best friend, “Dorito.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kirk Larson; mother-in-law, Elaine Magestad; sister-in-law, Denise Porter; and brother-in-law, Jerry Kortekaas.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring/Sumer of 2022. Details will be published at a later time.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
