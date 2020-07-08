Cap Baker Lions Club creates legacy

The Cap Baker Lions Club of Grand Rapids is approaching it’s 100 year anniversary. Despite all of the adjustments the club has had to make in light of COVID-19, including canceling their annual fundraiser and golf tournament, the club was able to finish their legacy project of adding a lion water fountain to downtown Grand Rapids.
The Cap Baker Lions Club and past President Debbie Vergin first started brainstorming “legacy” projects in 2017.
“Trying to think of ideas for the City of Grand Rapids that would promote Cap Baker Lions Club, communicating the lion motto of ‘WE SERVE,’” said Vergin.
“The club decided a LION FOUNTAIN would be a perfect addition to downtown Grand Rapids.”
The club searched for a perfect location for months. Bud Stone, president of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, agreed to let the lion make its home at The Depot in downtown Grand Rapids.
“This location is ideal for the community, plus visitors to Grand Rapids,” added Vergin. “As a club, Cap Baker is extremely happy to join forces with the Chamber, serving Grand Rapids and its residents.”
Currently, the lion is sporting a mask in support of the county-wide health initiative—Mask Up Itasca.
“I know this will bring many smiles and memories to families as they travel through Grand Rapids. I have memories as a child growing up in St. Cloud and passing through Brainerd and stopping at the Lion drinking fountain when we would come up north,” said current Cap Baker Lions Club President Kim Geislinger. “It never failed that when I was taking a drink my older brother would say “hurry up his mouth is closing” and my sister and I would of course start screaming and run away. Worked every time. I just hope our community knows how much we embrace the Lions’ mission of “We Serve” and we just hope that the big guy brings a big smile to people in these uneasy times.”
