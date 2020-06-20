Summer plans crushed for many cabin owners; fishing vacations put on hold
It’s one of the mainstays of summer for many Itasca County residents who plan to escape to their cabins among the northern waters and wilderness of Canada. And, like many of life’s joys that have been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, those family fishing vacations must also be put on hold.
This week, CBC News announced that the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another 30 days to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Canadian public news service said the extension comes as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States have climbed past the two million mark.
The closure was set to expire on Sunday, June 21, but will now extend until July 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during a news conference on Tuesday.
“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” he said.
Both countries reached an agreement in March to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel — meaning no recreational visits — while keeping it open to commercial traffic and essential workers who cross the border for work, and has already extended the deal twice so far.
The ban on non-essential travel covers the land border between the two countries, as well as air, sea and rail travel into Canada. Non-essential travel by air and sea to the U.S. is still allowed.
CBC further reported the Canadian government has announced it will now allow some immediate family members separated by the temporary COVID-19 travel restrictions to cross the border into the country.
The tweak applies to foreign nationals who are immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents and who do not have COVID-19 or are showing any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, “or who do not have reason to believe they have COVID-19.”
Anyone who enters the country will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The number of confirmed cases and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada has surpassed 99,000 with 29,878 still active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC’s reporting stood at 8,093 on Tuesday morning.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally has surpassed eight million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 2.1 million of those cases are in the United States. There have been more than 437,000 deaths from COVID-19 around the world, with more than 116,000 of them in the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.