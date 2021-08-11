For the first time in 17 months, Canada opened its land borders to American travelers this week.
Americans were permitted to enter starting Monday at 12:01 a.m., but entry is restricted to fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
Travelers will need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card, or a photo of the card, and submit it ahead of time through the “ArriveCAN app” or online through ArriveCAN web portal. A full vaccination must be complete at least 14 days before entry.
On Monday, U.S. residents eager to enter Canada waited up to seven hours to cross the border from International Falls to Fort Frances, Ontario. According to reports, the line of vehicles waiting to enter Canada stretched several miles long.
By Tuesday, wait times at Fort Frances had shortened considerably, ranging from 10 minutes to no delay.
For a full list of border crossings and expected wait times, visit www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/bwt-taf/menu-eng.html.
Entry to Canada remains prohibited for American travelers and other foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated, unless they meet an exemption set out in the orders under the Quarantine Act.
Fully-vaccinated travelers eligible to enter Canada who meet specific criteria do not have to quarantine upon arrival. Travelers must provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to isolate themselves if ordered to do so.
Although Canada is accepting travelers, the American border remains closed to Canadian travelers. Border restrictions for non-essential travel into the United States from Canada or Mexico will continue through at least Aug. 21. Only essential travel is allowed.
U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States are allowed back into the country.
