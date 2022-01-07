Bruce Cameron Hastie died Dec. 30, 2021 in Deer River.
Bruce was born to Olivia Kendrick Hastie and Reid William Hastie in St. Paul, Minnesota on Dec. 18, 1949. Reid was a professor of Art at the University of Minnesota. Bruce’s mother Olivia was a high school teacher and the most important person in his life. Growing up, she instilled in him a love for learning and pride in work.
Bruce moved to Deer River in 1971. Coming into an area where he was an unknown, he built a business that was respected by his clients and other craftsmen. Besides working around Deer River, he also worked for the DNR, renovating buildings across the state. Bruce learned carpentry from older carpenters in the area, as well as self-study and learning by doing. Bruce was meticulous in his work, and generous in sharing his skills, teaching other carpenters.
At first, he built a house in the woods and worked in a local lumber yard. In the winters he often skied in, pulling a toboggan with supplies. He would come home after work and read by oil lamp light. Bruce and his first wife Lis had two sons while living in the house in the woods, and a third son after moving to a farmhouse close to Deer River. Bruce renovated the farmhouse, running his construction business from his shop on the property. The sons, Cyrus, Alex, and Quinn, went on to marry and establish families of their own across the country. Bruce was very proud of them for their individuality and their independence.
Later in life, Bruce met and fell in love with his current wife Cindy. Together they spent time traveling to areas of the state neither had seen, listening to Twins games, watching the Vikings, visiting with friends, rekindling his love for reading, and sitting on the deck listening to ‘oldie’ rock and roll. Bruce loved music, especially Dylan who he first saw in concert in 1964, when Bruce was 15 and Dylan was 21. He and Cindy attended Dylan’s last concert in Duluth in 2013.
Drive down any street in Deer River and you will see houses and businesses that Bruce touched with his carpentry and construction skills. He was proud of having contributed to the community and will be missed by many. Bruce is survived by his wife Cindy, his sons Cyrus (Lisa), Alex (Nancy), and Quinn (Jess), grandchildren Owen, Beck, Isabella, and Eli Hastie, brother Reid Hastie, cousins Carol and Barry McHale, and ex-wife Lis Dilley.
As per Bruce’s wishes, following cremation no services will be held.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
