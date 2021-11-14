Boys & Girls Clubs receive Matthew’s Children Foundation grant

Submitted photo

Lori Kangas-Olson, Area Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway (left), accepts a check from representatives of Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services, as recipients of a Matthew’s Children Foundation grant.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway were selected as recipients of a $1,000 grant from Matthew’s Children Foundation (MCF).

MCF is a nonprofit organization which supports local children’s charities across the United States. Matthew’s Aurora Funeral Solutions and Matthew’s Cemetery Products partner with funeral and cemetery customers to support all aspects of child welfare.

Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Grand Rapids applied to sponsor the grant.

Grants are awarded three times a year, and participating funeral homes and cemeteries present the grant award to their sponsored charitable organizations. Since its inception in 1992, the Foundation has granted nearly $5 million to community-based, nonprofit children’s organizations nationwide.

