A 59-year-old Bovey man was killed early Sunday after being struck by a car while walking southbound in the right driving lane of Highway 169 in Coleraine, according to the State Patrol.

A Ford Fusion driven by Paul Joseph Powers of Grand Rapids was southbound on Highway 169 at Bay Road in Coleraine around 1 a.m. when the accident occurred. After being struck, pedestrian Michael Joseph Marok ended in the right southbound ditch. Powers and his passenger were not injured.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Coleraine and Grand Rapids police departments, Trout Lake Fire, and MEDS1 Ambulance responded to the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor for those in the vehicle. It is unknown if alcohol was involved with the pedestrian, the State Patrol said.

