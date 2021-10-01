COVID vaccines in Itasca County are free and widely available and 58 percent of residents (22,854) have received at least a first dose. Vaccines continue to be extremely effective at preventing serious illness in Itasca County, with less than one percent of those vaccinated being reinfected becoming infected. (we cannot say no one is seriously ill because 2 died and 4 were in ICU.
Adding to its effectiveness, booster doses of Pfizer are available locally for anyone at least six months out from their second dose and who meet one of the following criteria: Individuals 65 years of age and older; individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19, or; individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.
Itasca County Public Health is offering single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines through October.
Indian Health Service, Cass Lake – call 218-335-3200, ext. 2
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.