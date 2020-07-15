Even with COVID-19 raging world-wide, Bonfire Chamber Music Festival will enjoy its fourth season at the IRA Civic Center Pavilion with two evening concerts at the end of July. This year’s chamber music festival will feature the artistry of mother-daughter Deena and Olivia Skaya with pianist Mary Ellen Haupert on Wednesday, July 22, as well as the acclaimed Artaria String Quartet on Thursday, July 23. Reif Center Executive Director Shantel Dow said Artaria String Quartet will perform an outreach concert at Majestic Pines during the noon hour on the Thursday of their performance.
Grand Rapids, Minnesota has a rich history in the arts, which continues to evolve, thanks to organizations such as the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center, Grand Rapids Arts, area schools, and community patrons who have sustained music and visual art for several generations. Artistic culture is made richer by diverse fine arts activities; Grand Rapids already boasts youth and community involvement in Itasca Orchestra & Strings, Reif Dance, Youth Acting and other popular programs. The Grand Rapids community also enjoys a wide array of professional performances, making it conducive to cultivating a chamber music niche.
“The Reif Center has once again shown how to lead in the Arts Performance arena,” said Ray Shows, the first violinist of Artaria String Quartet. “Their Drive-In concerts are among the very few ‘live’ events being presented in this challenging time for the Arts. Kudos to Shantel and her staff. Artaria has presented several virtual concerts already this summer to concert starved audiences and we are looking forward to our first live performance since February! The Bonfire Chamber Music Festival is a real gem and I love the support it gets from the major arts presenter in the region.”
In 2016, Artaria String Quartet partnered with the Reif Performing Arts Center and Itasca Orchestra & Strings Program on two Chamber Music America-sponsored residencies. The quartet worked with local string teachers and students and performed for the local schools. Shows saw the potential for a summer series in Grand Rapids; the receptive community, state-of-the-art facility (Reif Performing Arts Center), and lively arts scene in Grand Rapids were important factors when considering whether or not a chamber music series could be developed. He contacted long-time collaborator Mary Ellen Patnaude-Haupert (daughter of Reuben and Mary Lou Patnaude), who started discussions with former Reif director David Marty, arts advocate Mary Jo Jess, and other members of the Artaria String Quartet.
Each year, Bonfire Chamber Music Festival has hosted free outreach events at the Kiesler Wellness Center, KAXE tent, MacRostie Art Center, Grand Village, as well as partnering with the Tuesday concert series. Artists who have performed in the festival include Artaria String Quartet, violinists Nancy Oliveros and Ray Shows, flutist Jonathan Borja, horn player Heidi Wick, soprano Jennifer Campbell, pianist Pamela Kelly, and the Two Sisters Trio (Kristina Gullion, violin; Monika Sutherland, cello; and Mary Ellen Haupert, piano).
“For Grand Rapids music lovers Artaria is performing an eclectic program of classical favorites,” Shows commented. “Opening with Mozart’s famous Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Artaria introduces a contemporary quartet piece (and Minnesota premiere) based on American church spirituals by a rising young Black composer from NYC, Jessie Montgomery. Papa Haydn’s beautiful quartet in G major is up next and then we will play a favorite encore piece ‘Italian Serenade’ composed in 1887 by young Austrian art song composer Hugo Wolf.”
The Bonfire Chamber Music Festival will take place Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center Pavilion. Tickets are available online at https://www.reifcenter.org/event/bonfire-chamber-music-festival/ or in-person at the Reif Performing Arts Center. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, visit https://bonfirechambermusic.weebly.com/.
