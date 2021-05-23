In the wake of COVID-19, blood supplies are at a critical low, threatening the ability of medical facilities to be properly prepared for emergencies.

Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:

Monday, May 24 from 12:00 am - 4:30 p.m.

Bloodmobile hosted by Grace Bible Chapel at 2452 County Road 76, Grand Rapids

Contact: Bonnie Kangas

Phone: 218-326-8180

Email: kangashs@paulbunyan.net

Online:  https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67840

