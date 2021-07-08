In the wake of COVID-19, blood supplies continue to be critically low.
There are several blood drives coming up in the Grand Rapids area. Appointments typically fill fast and there are three ways to schedule a time that is convenient for you.
Tuesday, July 13, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted at Grand Rapids High School (800 Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids)
Contact: Katie Thunshelle
Phone: 218-327-5760 ext. 41521
Email: kthunshelle@isd318.org
Thursday, July 29, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at United Methodist Church, 1701 SE Fifth Avenue, Grand Rapids (two blocks west of Grand Rapids Airport)
Contact: Lisa Randall
Phone: 218-999-9233 ext. 278
Email: lisa@eldercircle.org
Friday, July 30, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at United Methodist Church, 1701 SE Fifth Avenue, Grand Rapids (two blocks west of Grand Rapids Airport)
Contact: Lisa Randall
Phone: 218-999-9233 ext. 278
Email: lisa@eldercircle.org
