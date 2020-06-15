Blood drives coming up in Grand Rapids and Coleraine:

Grand Rapids

Thursday, June 18 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

IRA Civic Center, 1401 NW 3rd Ave, Grand Rapids

Hosted by United Way of 1000 Lakes

Phone: 218-999-7570

Email: kasia@uwlakes.org

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66759

Coleraine

Friday, June 19 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Nyberg Community Center at 302 Roosevelt Ave in Coleraine

Hosted by United Way of 1000 Lakes

Phone: 218-999-7570

Email: kasia@uwlakes.org

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66777

Grand Rapids

Wednesday, July 1 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

IRA Civic Center, 1401 NW 3rd Ave, Grand Rapids

Hosted by ElderCircle

Phone: 218-999-9233 x279

Email: cindy@eldercircle.org

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66779

