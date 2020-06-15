Blood drives coming up in Grand Rapids and Coleraine:
Grand Rapids
Thursday, June 18 from 10:00am - 3:00pm
IRA Civic Center, 1401 NW 3rd Ave, Grand Rapids
Hosted by United Way of 1000 Lakes
Phone: 218-999-7570
Email: kasia@uwlakes.org
Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66759
Coleraine
Friday, June 19 from 9:00am - 3:00pm
Nyberg Community Center at 302 Roosevelt Ave in Coleraine
Hosted by United Way of 1000 Lakes
Phone: 218-999-7570
Email: kasia@uwlakes.org
Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66777
Grand Rapids
Wednesday, July 1 from 10:00am - 3:00pm
IRA Civic Center, 1401 NW 3rd Ave, Grand Rapids
Hosted by ElderCircle
Phone: 218-999-9233 x279
Email: cindy@eldercircle.org
Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66779
