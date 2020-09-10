A Blood Drive hosted by United Way of 1000 Lakes will be held today, Thursday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hosted downtown Grand Rapids parking lot near United Way office at 350 NW 1st Avenue

There are three ways to schedule a time:

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66941

Email: info@uwlakes.org

Phone: 218-999-7570

