Local nonprofit Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is calling all eligible blood and platelet donors to step up and help save lives.
The need for blood is constant, but the supply isn’t. Founded by the community, for the community, donors with Memorial Blood Centers help supply nearly 40 local hospitals and more than a dozen air ambulance bases. Help hospital patients in need by scheduling an appointment online at MBC.ORG or by calling 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).
Memorial Blood Centers follows strict safety protocols for donors and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.
Those eligible to donate are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on MBC.ORG)
• At least 110 pounds
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
Nashwauk-Keewatin High School (400 Second Street, Nashwauk) will host a drive from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9; ElderCircle (400 River Road, Grand Rapids) will host a drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10; and Greenway Student Council will host a drive on Friday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenway High School in Coleraine.
For more information on other area blood drives visit MBC.ORG.
