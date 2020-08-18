The Bigfork Valley Community Foundation has given out contributions totaling $33,454.00 to the following organizations since March 2020: Bigfork Valley Hospital: Adult Day Stay - $2,000.00, Bigfork Food Shelf - $590.00, Edge of the Wilderness Good Samaritan Fund - $500.00, Northern Lakes Amateur Radio Club - $500.00, and the Bigfork Valley Hospital: COVID-19 Response Fund - $29,864.00.

Bigfork Valley Community Foundation is finalizing a COVID-19 response grant program that will be available to non-profits in their giving area and a business loan program for businesses located within the City of Bigfork, both programs will open for applications sometime in September 2020.

The Bigfork Valley Community Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to address current and future needs of the Northern Itasca Hospital District and its communities through charitable contributions.

