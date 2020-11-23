Aurora Watson and Benjamin Heinle, 2020 Bigfork High School graduates, both received scholarships from the Bigfork Lions Club. The Bigfork Lions support all types of community activities, but one of their major projects is supporting youth and education. The Bigfork Lions Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation has grown and now supports two, two-year scholarships for $2,000 each year.
Aurora’s intention is to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth and major in Social Work. She says, “I know that no matter what life throws at me, I will find a way to make the best of it and succeed through adversity.” Benjamin Heinle’s intention is to attend Itasca Community College’s Engineering Program. Ben says, “I get up every day and live by the quote, ‘don’t count the days make the days count’ and this is why I treat every day as an opportunity. If there is one thing I plan to do in life is make every day count.” Wise words from both of these students. The Community Foundation wishes Aurora and Benjamin success in pursuit of their career goals!
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to live. We invite you to become part of the good work we do, and to include us in the conversation with your financial or estate planner. What is your legacy? For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
