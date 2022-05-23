Bible Quizzers finish season strong

Pictured, are (front row, from left) Lily Jenkins, Aidan Scally, Bastian Waurms, Journey Junker-LaDoux, Aubrey Morhart, Cora Junker-LaDoux and Elayna Jenkins; (back row, from left) Coach Samantha LaDoux, Coach Brandon LaDoux, Lincoln Junker-LaDoux, Pryor How, Emerson Waurms, Alex Junker-LaDoux, James Martin and Coach Gretchen Hyink.
Grand Rapids had 13 quizzers involved in the metro quiz league this season with 6 of the 13 finishing individually in the top 10. The books of Romans and James were covered during the season with a typical focus on 3 chapters in each of the 6 regular meets along with 25% review questions.
An Invitational tournament was held in January at Crown College which covered half of the seasons’ material. The Year-End tournament was held at the end of April and covered all the material. Quiz teams from Wisconsin and South Dakota joined the metro league for the tournaments and brought in good competition and familiar faces from prior years.
All the quiz questions come straight from the Scriptures studied and the first one to jump from the benches gets 30 seconds to complete their answer. Quizzers may jump early and only get a word or two of the whole question and they still get many answers correct.
The environment at each quiz is one of encouragement that comes from all the quizzers of all the teams, all the coaches and all who are watching – whether the answer is right or wrong!
Our Non-Greeks team captured first place for the season and also first place in the Year-End tournament as a direct result of their consistent studying during the entire season. Congratulations to team members Alex Junker-LaDoux (1st place individual and Club 300 award), Journey Junker-LaDoux (3rd place and Club 300), Bastian Waurms (Club 50), Kathryn Walker and Aidan Scally (Club 50).
Roman Numerals finished as the 2nd place team for the season. Lincoln Junker-LaDoux and Pryor How tied for 5th place as individuals and both completed Club 150. Emerson Waurms and James Martin helped their team with a number of 3rd and 4th person bonuses and both finished Club 50.
Greeks were a very young team and almost made it into the finals at the Year-End tournament. Cora Junker-LaDoux placed 9th individually for the season and Aubrey Morhart placed 11th. Cora and Aubrey both also completed Club 150. Lily and Elayna Jenkins each finished Club 50.
Next season will be from the book of Acts. We will have some fun practices in July and a quiz camp in August to get a head start before everyone gets so busy in September. Quizzers (9 years old to high school seniors) are welcome and encouraged to join us or we can help you start your own team! Bible Quizzing is a great way to have fun learning Scripture, find friends and be in a great environment!
