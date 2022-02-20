“That’s awesome. You beat that!” These words, along with the encouraging smiles and happy eyes of adults at school, were dearly missed by children in the early days of the pandemic, said Deer River High School Paraprofessional Melissa Monroe. “Kids need that face, that person who says, ‘I’m your cheerleader.’”
Like all districts, Deer River Schools are facing difficult decisions and juggling adaptations during the pandemic, working to keep students learning in school as much as possible and still safe.
The first stretch of days that Deer River High School sent everybody home because of COVID were the hardest part of the pandemic for her, says Monroe. The unknown in spring 2020 was devastating. Would she lose her job? What would happen to the students in her care? How long would this last? The worst, she says, was suddenly losing contact with students to whom she was so closely connected.
Monroe has worked at Deer River Schools for 15 years, beginning as a sub in food service and drawn into her role as a paraprofessional (para) because of her love of learning and of seeing children succeed. “I love those moments when a child thinks they can’t get it and, after working together, they do it and get that ‘aha moment.’ They just didn’t have enough confidence. It’s the biggest high for me when they truly understand what they’re being taught, even if it’s just a life lesson.”
Paras are credentialed education professionals who work alongside other educators. Though they are focused on children who need additional supports, they often benefit whole classrooms. “I am a visual learner, like a lot of students,” said Monroe. “So I do the assignments, too, and when they see me doing it, they realize that they can and should as well. What’s really rewarding is when the students teach me, and they say, ‘Remember, Ms. Melissa?’
“When we heard that we would be able to keep working, that was a huge relief. A lot of paras at the high school jumped in the vans and helped deliver meals to families throughout the district. Even though being in lockdown was a real low, we still had a place to work and that was important to us and to our families.”
Monroe says she’ll always remember bumping into one of her students during a COVID break, a boy who typically was very reserved. “He was so happy to see me and so chatty. It reminded me that the kids were locked down and really needed to talk, too. Some kids just needed to see our faces when we couldn’t be at school, so we started ZOOM meetings,” she said.
Deer River Schools’ 50 paras have been on the front lines with some of the children most affected by COVID disruption. “Paraprofessionals are critical partners in meeting the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students,” according to Superintendent Jeff Pesta. “This has never been more apparent than the past two years. The close relationships established between paraprofessionals and students provided a source of stability during recent times of stress for the kids in our community.”
“When we heard we were going back to school, I started to think, ‘We’re going to be okay. We can see the kids, be with the kids and interact with them again, even if it’s from six feet away,” said Monroe. “My whole world is those kids. I love everything about my job.”
While local conditions seem to be improving, pandemic uncertainty continues to cloud life. “I don’t think anyone has all the answers,” said Monroe. “Knowing that our kids have struggled and that we haven’t been able to help them through all of it is hard. In a way, it made us more human than we thought. Remember when we said, ‘We’ve got this? Now I appreciate even more when I have a student who ‘gets it,’ the light comes on and it’s there. It’s the most exhilarating moment in the world. When they decide they need you there and they miss you if you’re not.”
