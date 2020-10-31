Take a breath. Allow yourself to believe. Believe in the voice of “We the People.” Believe in character of decency and integrity. Believe in the rejection of hate, division, and dishonesty. Believe in restoring the “shining city on the hill” – the beacon of equality, justice, and human rights for all. Believe in science and truth that can restore our nation to health and combat Climate Change. Believe in calm and unity, and the end of a nightmare.
We know that these are not normal, but also dangerous times. Our democracy, as well as truth, civility, and respect for each other and the human condition are under assault. And since we are in the middle of a pandemic, where people are suffering, grieving, and struggling economically, the pain is deep. It is easy to feel overwhelmed and cynical. Over the past weeks, depending on your perception, these shocking events could be labeled as horrifying, unbelievable, and outrageous. Never would we imagine:
- A president rejecting a peaceful transfer of power and threatening free and fair elections
- A president unhinged, yelling his way through a presidential debate
- A president, igniting the fuels for domestic terrorism, calling for the Proud Boys, to stand back and stand by
- The threat of stripping away healthcare from over 20 million people during a pandemic and taking away coverage of pre – existing conditions
- A president and first lady, along with allies becoming infected with the coronavirus and not having the humility to change course
- The FBI uncovering a terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
We witness the unraveling of the integrity and dignity of the office of the Presidency. The dismantling of democratic norms and institutions has been normalized. But more than anything, truth has disappeared. The Strong and Tough Man Reality Show plays out in front of us as political theatre, putting people’s health at risk. There is no truth. All is SPECTACLE.
We know that behind the curtain of the reality show, there is an unfit and incompetent president. The promises that he makes, he cannot deliver. There is no healthcare plan, no infrastructure plan, no six steel mills, no federal plan to deal with the pandemic or deal with climate change. This president does not have the skills to strategize, plan, collaborate and negotiate a plan. He only knows how to blame, divert and distract.
In sharp contrast, we have Joe Biden, who has a sense of integrity over corruption, empathy to deal with grief over denial, the will to unite instead of divide, the ability to plan and build back better instead of destroy, the ability to restore leadership in the world instead of leaving us alone as a laughing stock, the commitment to fight for equality and justice instead being disconnected to history and people, and the ability to restore faith and confidence in our democratic way of life, instead of invoking fear and darkness.
Joe Biden can help us to begin to believe again.
Joan H. Beech
Bovey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.