Artist Trudy Hasbargen creates featured ornament for Second Harvest’s 2020 Itasca Holiday Program

For 25 years, Second Harvest Food Bank has coordinated the local effort to refer families in need and provide food for that special holiday meal. Although this year will look different, Second Harvest will continue to provide that special holiday meal to those in need with the help of the community.
“To say we have had to make changes this year is an understatement,” said Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “Many of the changes have been tough ones but the one thing I know we can do this holiday season is focus on providing a special holiday meal to individuals and families.”
This year Second Harvest will be providing a bag of fresh produce and a grocery voucher to families referred by the local food shelves. Providing people with the opportunity to purchase food from one of the three Super One Grocery Stores in Itasca County allows families to make a meal that fits their needs. “Receiving the holiday voucher is such a treat,” stated Jessica. “Because of it we will be able to create our own holiday meal traditions that works best for my family.”
One of the unique aspects of this local program is the holiday ornament that is offered for financial donations over a certain amount. Each year a local artist is selected to design and produce a special ornament. This year, Trudy Hasbargen, has designed a beautiful crocheted apple ornament.
Trudy wanted to honor her parents, Kyle and Mary Alice Steele, by making this ornament during a year that so many continue to struggle. “I know how much receiving food through the Itasca Holiday Program means to people,” says Trudy. “All I want, during this difficult time, is to bring a little love and cheer into the homes of those that need it most.”
“The annual collaboration with an artist is one of the many examples of how the community comes together to support the holiday program,” stated Estee. “It means a lot to have Trudy create the ornament this year. She truly understands that people need help. Recognizing that our community is passionate about helping others makes this ornament remarkably special. Thanks to this caring community, people will not be hungry during the holidays.”
Financial donations are needed to help Second Harvest provide a special holiday meal to over 1,700 struggling local families, low-income seniors and others who need help to get by.
Other ways to help Second Harvest would be to start a virtual fundraiser on Facebook or through the GiveMN Website for your holiday gathering, book club or birthday. Organize a fund drive to support the Itasca Holiday Program. No matter what you decide to do, all of these efforts help feed hope this holiday season.
