Arthur Merrill 1930-2022

Arthur was born in Tura, India in 1930, to missionary parents. Art spent his first 15 years in India, attending the Woodstock School for 5 years.
When the family left India, Art graduated from Granville High School in Ohio and attended the College of Wooster (Ohio), Berkeley Baptist Divinity School, and the University of Chicago, where he received his Ph.D. in Old Testament. It was in college where Art met his first wife Jean, to whom he was married for 27 years, before she passed away.
Ordained in 1954, Art decided his calling was to teach. He began that journey at the Baptist Missionary Training School in Chicago and was followed by appointment to Mission House Theological Seminary in Wisconsin (1958-1962). Mission House merged with Yankton College (South Dakota) to form United Theological Seminary (UTS). Located in New Brighton, MN, Art was one of ten founding faculty members. From 1962 until he retired in 1995, Art was the Professor of Old Testament. He also served as the Director of Library Services from 1983-1995. Art was a visiting professor at numerous schools and spent sabbatical leaves studying at Uppsala University in Sweden, the Ecumenical Theological Institute in Jerusalem, and the Albright Institute for Archaeological Research in Jerusalem.
Art is the author of many articles in the field of Old Testament studies and the author of the book United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities: An Ecumenical Venture. You can watch him speak about the book on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fj_apwRrEWA
He also co-authored Biblical Witness and the World, Scripture in History and Theology and co-edited a collection of essays Scripture in History and Theology.
After the death of Art’s first wife Jean, he found love again and a new partner in Margaret Morris. They married in 1985 and after Margaret retired, moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 2000. Margaret passed away after 35 years of marriage and enjoying traveling and retirement together.
Over the years, Art enjoyed becoming and remaining friends with many previous students. In retirement, he started the Fulton County affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Indiana and assisted in the AARP Tax-Aide program in Grand Rapids. Art thoroughly enjoyed the new friendships he made through playing bridge and at Community Presbyterian Church. He took pleasure in reading, word games, collecting stamps and watching sports. He relentlessly stayed a Vikings and Gophers fan, even during their many losses.
Art is survived by his children, Margaret (Paul Lundquist) Merrill, Robert Merrill, Katherine (Donald) Nelson, Sarah (Matthew) Copeland and John (Debbie) Morris; his grandchildren, Charles Lundquist, Katherine Lundquist, Michelle (Rudy) Lalor, Catherine (Steve) Zerwas, Craig Nelson, Richard (Janelle) Copeland, David (Robin) Copeland, Rebekah (Jared) Sutherland, and Hannah Morris; his great grandchildren, Augustus Copeland and Frances Copeland; and his sister, Joan Machata. Art was fortunate to have many other meaningful relationships with family members through both Jean and Margaret.
Art passed away in hospice care on January 14, 2022. The family will arrange a service of life and celebration for a later time. Memorials may be made to:
Merrill Scholarship Fund at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities 767 Eustis St., Suite 140 St. Paul, MN 55114 or to Community Presbyterian Church 703 N. Pokegama Ave. Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
