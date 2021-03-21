Arrowhead Regional Arts Council has $40,000 to award in our Art Project Program, $35,000 to award in our Rural and Community Art Project Program, and $35,000 to award in the Arts Learning Program.
Applicants may still qualify for this round of grants even if they have an incomplete or overdue grant project due to Covid restrictions. Just make sure you have a new deadline to complete your existing project. Contact our Grants Manager Holly at grants@aracouncil.org to make arrangements for extensions or adjustments.
The Arts Project program for organizations continues to be one of our most competitive programs. This grant provides up to $5,000 to support relevant, meaningful arts activities with value to the community your organization serves. Support may be used to create, perform, exhibit, or publish artistic works; or to present arts events by contracting the services of other organizations or individuals.
In the Rural and Community Art Project program, we want to emphasize the importance of community connections in the program. Impact and Evaluation are worth 40% of the score on these grants. These grants are for organizations outside of Duluth that have arts budgets of less than $40,000 per year. Both individuals and organizations can apply in this program, but individuals need to have confirmation from community partners of support for the project.
In our Arts Learning program, both individuals and organizations can apply for up to $5,000 to support arts learning activities in any arts discipline. This grant program is intended to support high-quality, age-appropriate arts education to increase knowledge, skills, and understanding of the arts.
Also, educators in schools are welcome to apply for the grants, but a condition of the state funding does not allow projects that should be funded, or were previously funded, by other sources. So new projects at a school that goes above and beyond the normal curriculum can qualify however the grants can’t fund a project that used to be paid for by the school district.
For more information visit http://aracouncil.org/arts-and-cultural-heritage-community-arts-learning-grant/
