While the term “hospital bed” can refer to the actual bed provided to patients in a healthcare facility, the term “bed” is also used to describe the amount of space in the facility with the number of patients measured in available “beds.”
The wait for available beds has become so common that the phrase “waiting for a bed,” has come to be used to describe real people, referring to the numbers of holds (admitted patients waiting for beds),” according to the International Journal of Emergency Medicine.
For Americans with psychiatric emergencies, the wait time for a hospital bed is disproportionately longer than for other patients, according to a recent report released by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). In fact, 3 out of 4 ER doctors said that at least once every shift, they see patients who need psychiatric hospitalization. Yet 83% of emergency departments do not even have a psychiatrist on call.
As a result, those “waiting for beds,” must endure their sicknesses, including unrelenting addiction, mental health crisis, suicide ideation, violence and more, for lengthy stretches of time - all while the sickness impacts their daily lives.
To challenge the normalcy of the phrase “waiting for beds,”
within social services and healthcare, a local art exhibit aims to support and uplift the voices of those impacted by the “wait.” The exhibit, “Waiting for Beds,” was established through a partnership between NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and MacRostie Art Center. Artists Moira (Miri) Villiard and Carla Hamilton, have collaborated on this traveling experimental duo-exhibit with a series of paintings, mixed media work, and digital illustrations. Villiard and Hamilton have drawn upon regional research, personal experiences, and community input to create a body of artwork that explores what happens to people in crisis during their “wait” for a bed. The exhibit navigates themes and data connected to mental health, addiction, hospitalization, incarceration, homelessness, domestic violence, and other areas of crisis in which “waiting for a bed” is common.
Scheduled to coincide with May Mental Health Awareness month, the exhibit will open on Friday, May 5 and will be on display in the Giinawind Creative Space at MacRostie Art Center through June 30, 2023. A panel discussion on Waiting for Beds will be held on Thursday, May 11 from 12 – 1:30 p.m. The event will include a discussion by area organizations followed by artist and community input.
Speakers from the community will include: Deb Overlee, Fairview Range Inpatient Psychiatric Unit; Connie Ross, North Homes; Michele Rinne, Itasca County Crisis Response Team (CRT); Tabbitha Litchke, Itasca County Jail; Craig Pierce, Itasca County Mental Health Coordinator; Dr. David Anderson, Grand Itasca Emergency Department; and Nicole Garner, Kiesler Wellness Center.
The panel discussion will also be made available for viewing through Zoom. Lunch will be provided for in-person attendees. The event is free and open to the public, and registration is required. A registration link can be found at macrostieartcenter.org/events or at namigrandrapidsmn.org. Contact MacRostie Art Center at 218-326-2697 with any questions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.