The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash at the intersection of County Roads 57 and 336 in Lawrence Township at 10:21 a.m.

The State Patrol is investigating it as an injury crash; however, the extent of injuries has not yet been determined. Further information will be released.

The intersection is the same location involving a fatal crash on May 24.

