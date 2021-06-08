The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash at the intersection of County Roads 57 and 336 in Lawrence Township at 10:21 a.m.
The State Patrol is investigating it as an injury crash; however, the extent of injuries has not yet been determined. Further information will be released.
The intersection is the same location involving a fatal crash on May 24.
