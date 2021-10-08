Is our President making another stupid decision that will cost us millions and do no good? The news is that he plans to purchase 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and give it to the poor countries of the world. We have problems keeping this vaccine cold enough for storage and distribution here in the U.S. How are these poor countries going to make this work? Also the Pfizer vaccine needs two doses. Who is going to keep track of this for these countries? Why wouldn’t you just go with the easiest vaccine to store, distribute and give to the people of the world? Johnson & Johnson! Just another Presidential boondoggle!

John Pierson

Grand Rapids

