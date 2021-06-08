The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash at the intersection of County Roads 57 and 336 in Lawrence Township at 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8. 

According to the State Patrol, a Meds-1 Ambulance was southbound on County Road 336. A dump truck was eastbound on County Road 57. The two vehicles collided in the intersection when the dump truck struck the ambulance on the passenger side in a T-bone style crash.
Meds-1 EMS paramedic Troy Edward Boettcher, 51, of Warba, was killed in the crash as was Joseph Michael Latimer, 17, of Grand Rapids, who was a patient in transport. Meds-1 EMS paramedic Kimberly Fay Hake, 28, of Cohasset, was driving the ambulance and sustained life-threatening injuries. Hake was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital and later life-flighted out. 
The driver of the dump truck, Jeffery Elvin Ekholm, 67, of Nashwauk also sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to St. Luke's in Duluth. 
Road conditions were dry. Alcohol was not involved. 
The State Patrol was assisted by the Itasca Sheriffs Office, Meds-1, Nashwauk Police Department, Ambulance and Fire, Bovey Police Department, Balsam Fire, Deer River Essentia EMS, LifeLInk and North Memorial Aircare.
The intersection is the same location involving a fatal crash on May 24 that killed Minnesota Conservation Officer Sarah Grell. 
