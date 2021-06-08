The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash at the intersection of County Roads 57 and 336 in Lawrence Township at 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
According to the State Patrol, a Meds-1 Ambulance was southbound on County Road 336. A dump truck was eastbound on County Road 57. The two vehicles collided in the intersection when the dump truck struck the ambulance on the passenger side in a T-bone style crash.
Meds-1 EMS paramedic Troy Edward Boettcher, 51, of Warba, was killed in the crash as was Joseph Michael Latimer, 17, of Grand Rapids, who was a patient in transport. Meds-1 EMS paramedic Kimberly Fay Hake, 28, of Cohasset, was driving the ambulance and sustained life-threatening injuries. Hake was transported to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital and later life-flighted out.
The driver of the dump truck, Jeffery Elvin Ekholm, 67, of Nashwauk also sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to St. Luke's in Duluth.
Road conditions were dry. Alcohol was not involved.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Itasca Sheriffs Office, Meds-1, Nashwauk Police Department, Ambulance and Fire, Bovey Police Department, Balsam Fire, Deer River Essentia EMS, LifeLInk and North Memorial Aircare.
The intersection is the same location involving a fatal crash on May 24 that killed Minnesota Conservation Officer Sarah Grell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.