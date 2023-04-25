Anishinaabe Education programs build understanding, identity and Native student resiliency in NE Minnesota

Submitted photo

As part of Bug O Nay Ge Shig School’s Seasonal Activities classes, Niigaane students are working on an introduction to the Scientific Method. The goal is to make a fire, on top of the snow, using only one match; 1 out of 3 partner groups were successful.

As the Minnesota Indian Education Association Conference wrapped up in Prior Lake, the Blandin Foundation announced two $150,000 grants for Anishinaabe education programs in NE Minnesota. (Anishinaabe is a broad term for the region’s Indigenous people). The grants demonstrate Blandin’s strategic emphasis on funding programming that builds community wealth and supports ‘’rural placemaking’’ – the arts, culture and activities that connect residents and build investment in where they live.

‘’As I have learned throughout my life and career with Native organizations and communities, culture is a powerful source of healing, prevention and change,’’ said Blandin Foundation President and CEO Tuleah Palmer. ‘’It is exactly where we should start when we look at Indian education.’’

