The annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Service typically held in December has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 6 this year. The service will start at 7 p.m. at the site of the Angel of Hope statue in the riverside park on the Mississippi River in downtown Grand Rapids (across from the old hospital at Second Avenue SE and First Street).
This event is meant to honor children who have passed away. It will be held rain or shine. Due to COVID-19, participants will social distance and meet by the river. Grand Rapids City Councilor Dale Christy will welcome the attendees and Chaplain Josiah Hougland will provide a spiritual blessing.
Chaplain Hougland is the spiritual Care Director for Hospice and the Army National Guard in Itasca County. He and his family moved to Grand Rapids from Bemidji where he graduated from Oak Hills Bible College and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Bemidji State University. He is finishing his doctorate at Bethel Seminary. His wife, Lisa, and four young children moved to this area to continue his ministry.
“We are honored to have him,” stated Bobbie Harrington with the Angel of Hope Committee. “He understands where we are coming from.”
Every year on Dec. 6, grieving parents all over the nation join together in a quiet, candlelight vigil at the base of Angel of Hope monuments located throughout the U.S. This year, because of the northern Minnesota winters, the Grand Rapids committee decided to move the date to Oct. 6.
The Grand Rapids Angel of Hope Memorial Park was completed in the fall of 2010 and installed on the banks of the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids. The monument was inspired by the book, “The Christmas Box,” a touching holiday story that illustrates the pain that comes with the loss of a child.
The story of “The Christmas Box” - which has become a popular Hallmark Television movie airing every holiday season (available for checkout at the Grand Rapids Area Library) - tells of a woman who mourns the loss of her daughter at the base of an angel monument. Though the story is mostly fiction, Evans captured the real pain his own mother felt over losing a child. Also real was the angel monument which existed in the Salt Lake City Cemetery until it was supposedly destroyed.
When readers started approaching Evans wanting to visit the angel monument to grieve the loss of their own little ones, the young author took it upon himself to have a new Angel of Hope statue placed in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. On Dec. 6, 1994, the bronze statue of a young angel with hope inscribed on its wing was dedicated. The angel’s face is that of Evan’s daughter. Now, nearly 100 Angel of Hope monuments can be found from Maine to Wyoming, Florida to California and many places in between, including several in Minnesota.
Along the base of the Grand Rapids Angel of Hope monument are personalized pavers in memory of loved ones purchased by people in support of the project.
During the ceremony on Oct. 6 there will be a roll call of children, special music, hospitality, refreshments and a meet and greet at the park. People are invited to bring flowers to place at the monument.
“Your children are a valued treasure that compare to none,” added Harrington.
For more information, contact Bobbie Harrington at 218-259-0008 or Vickie Wilcox at vrasswilcox@hotmail.com.
