The annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Service typically held in December has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 6 this year. The service will start at 7 p.m. at the site of the Angel of Hope statue in the riverside park on the Mississippi River in downtown Grand Rapids (across from the old hospital at Second Avenue SE and First Street).

This event is meant to honor children who have passed away. It will be held rain or shine. Due to COVID-19, participants will social distance and meet by the river. Grand Rapids City Councilor Dale Christy will welcome the attendees and Chaplain Josiah Hougland, spiritual Care Director for Hospice and the Army National Guard of Itasca County, will provide a spiritual blessing.

During the ceremony on Oct. 6 there will be a roll call of children, special music, hospitality, refreshments and a meet and greet at the park. People are invited to bring flowers to place at the monument.

For more information, contact Bobbie Harrington at 218-259-0008 or Vickie Wilcox at vrasswilcox@hotmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments