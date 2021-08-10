An Okee Dokee day for family fun and music in Grand Rapids, Sept. 11

When planning community events, getting your ducks in a row is important. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway, along with the organizers of the inaugural Grand Rapids Riverfest are doing just that. The organizations are working together to provide family entertainment in Grand Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 11.
“As we were in the planning stages it was brought to our attention the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Annual Duck Drop Derby fundraiser was making a splash the same weekend at Grand Rapids Riverfest. As a result, we thought it would be great to combine forces to make Saturday, September 11 a family friendly day community-wide. A celebration of Grand Rapids, music and autumn up-north,” said Reif Arts Council Marketing Director and Grand Rapids Riverfest marketing chair Paul M. Gregersen. “Several local businesses and service organizations are involved with both events. Birds of a feather stick together.”
Duck Drop festivities kick-off on the shores of the Mississippi River by the KAXE Amphitheater at 11:30 a.m. where the ducks will be raring to go on the Pokegama Avenue bridge. Concluding with a free concert by Grammy award-winning, family-friendly music group the Okee Dokee Brothers at the amphitheater where the winners will also be announced.
Lori Kangas-Olson, Area Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway commented, “We are able to bring in the Okee Dokee Brothers to Grand Rapids thanks to the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council and our business underwriter, Woodland Bank. We live in a great community that supports each other, especially those who need us the most, and come together to bring such great entertainment for everyone.”
As childhood friends growing up in Denver, Colorado, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing were always exploring the outdoors. Whether it was rafting down their neighborhood creek or discovering hiking trails through the Rocky Mountains, Mailander and Lansing were born adventurers. Now, as the Okee Dokee Brothers, they have put this passion for the outdoors at the heart of their Americana Folk music.
The Duck Drop takes place as Grand Rapids Riverfest kicks off a second day, following an anticipated performance the night before with Minnesota favorites Trampled By Turtles. Festival organizers decided to allow all kids 17 and younger to attend the Saturday Riverfest concerts at no cost to accommodate families who would like to enjoy the Okee Dokee Brothers early in the day and make their way to the festival after for concerts by Langhorn Slim, Kathleen Edwards, Wild Horses (featuring Jed LaPlant), headliners Yonder Mountain String Band, and more.
“When the Okee Dokees come to town, it’s a great concert,” Gregersen said. “We’ve hosted the band at the Reif a few times over the years and they are always a huge draw for families. This is a great chance for kids in our community to enjoy relevant, high-quality music for free all day. We couldn’t let the opportunity fall through the quacks.”
“I’ve been watching 3,000 yellow rubber ducks working out at a nearby lake and I’m happy to say that they are training hard and are motivated to race their little rubber hearts out on the Mississippi for young people in the area, “ Kangas-Olson concluded.
Rubber ducks are available for adoption for $5 via the Boys & Girls Clubs at (218) 910-2255 or bgcofgrg.org. The performance by the Okee Dokee Brothers is free and tickets are not required.
Free advanced tickets for Saturday performances at Grand Rapids Riverfest for children 17 and under are available at gr-riverfest.com or from the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center Box Office in Grand Rapids (218) 327-5780. Complimentary youth tickets require a paid adult admission. Paid Friday admission is required for all. The event is presented by the City of Grand Rapids, Visit Grand Rapids, KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio, and the Reif Arts Council; Sponsored by Woodland Bank and Grand Rapids State Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.