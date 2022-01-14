Alvin F. Diedrich 1937 - 2021

Alvin F Diedrich, age 84 of Bovey, MN passed way Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home.
Alvin was born in 1937 to Frank and Ruby (Nelson) Diedrich in Argyle, MN. Al graduated from Grand Rapids High School and started working in the mines shortly after. He enlisted in the United States Army. After his discharge, Al returned to the Iron Range to work in the mines until he re-enlisted in the Army for a second time. It was then he served in the Vietnam War.
Al met the love of his life, Peggy St. John, they were united in marriage in Fort Knox, KY in 1969. They lived in various locations across the United States and for three years, Al land Peggy lived in Germany. When Al retired from the Army in 1979, they moved to Duluth, where they lived until moving back to Kentucky in 1985. Al returned to school to earn his associates degree in mechanics and worked at the Duluth Airport fueling airplanes. The retired to Bovey in 1999. After Peggy’s passing in 2007, Al continued to live in Bovey.
Al and Peggy enjoyed traveling into neighboring states. He enjoyed hunting, but mostly loved to fish whenever he had the chance.
Al is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; his parents, Frank and Ruby; brother, Victor Diedrich; sister, Elaine Maruski; stepson, Bob Gorman; and stepdaughter, Jeanne Skurski.
He is survived by his brother, Bernard “Hap” Diedrich; nieces and nephews, Holly Diedrich, Richard Diedrich, Carol Spragg, Loraine Garson, Larry Maruske; stepsons, Chuck (Tina) and Don Gorman, as well as many grandchildren, relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids with Prayers and Military Services to follow at 2:00 PM. Military honors will be performed by the Grand Rapids Area Veterans Organization.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
