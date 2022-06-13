The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Be A Storyteller Take & Share Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute June 13-27, 2022. These kits have been designed by COMPAS Teaching Artist Beverly Cottman. The art of storytelling is an ancient oral tradition found in all cultures. Storytellers keep and continue that culture by learning, telling, and passing on stories, fables, folk tales, myths, and legends that guide and teach others. In this interactive arts activity designed for storytelling beginners, participants will receive the tools to learn an old story, put their own creative spin on it, then re-tell it to friends, family members, pets, and more! An accompanying online video with Beverly will be available for any new storytellers who want to watch and learn more. Kits will be distributed at the following public libraries in the area and ALS outreach locations:
Bovey Library
Calumet Library
Coleraine Library
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hibbing Library
Keewatin Library
Marble Library
Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services, kit may be modified in order to deliver by mail)
This program is geared towards ages fourth grade up to adult. Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
