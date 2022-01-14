Alice Lucille Giffen 1925 - 2021

Alice Lucille Giffen 96 passed away peacefully on the evening of January 12 2022 at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud, MN Alice was born September 14, 1925 in Federal Dam Mn to John and Edna Johnson.
In 1944 she married Joseph Giffen at Walker, MN and moved to the Giffen farm in St. Vincent MN while Joe was in the service overseas. When Joe returned they moved to Federal Dam for 2 years, the couple then returned to the St. Vincent farm with the first two children. After working a farm in Humbolt, MN for 24 years and 5 more children, they moved to Cohasset, MN in 1973. Alice was a cook for 8 years at the Riverview School in Grand Rapids. She loved to cook, sew, knit, crochet and sing. She crocheted a blanket for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Joe, brothers Edward Johnson, John Johnson and Leonard Johnson, sister Della Johnson Son-in-Laws James Benson and David Miller.
She is survived by her sister Bernice Heinrich. Her children, Bob(Maureen)Giffen, Doreen Benson, Ralph Giffen, Diane(Robert) Murphy, Doris Miller, Renee(Paul)Myrick, Ronald(Kristi)Giffen, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Deer River Methodist church on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Visitation to begin at 1 p.m., funeral to follow at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.