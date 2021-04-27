There will be a free food distribution on Thursday, April 29, at 12:30 at the Keewatin Community Center (215 N First Street, Keewatin).

There will be refrigerated food including produce, dairy, meat and 2% milk available on a first come, first serve basis until all is gone. 

People are advised to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the event starts, to stay in their vehicles and wear masks when communicating with volunteers.

This distribution is provided by the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency.

