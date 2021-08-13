A toddler was killed Friday morning as a result of accidental gunfire at her home in Bena.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Aug. 13 2021 at 3:54 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in Bena. Deputies responded and learned that a juvenile female, age 3, had been shot by accidental gunfire by a juvenile male, age 5, in the household.
The victim was being transported to the Deer River Hospital by family members and intercepted by the Deer River Ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were attempted. The juvenile female was pronounced deceased at the Deer River Hospital. An autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues. Assisting at the scene was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.
