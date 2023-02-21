AAA is bracing for winter weather conditions throughout the Minnesota and Iowa. With a wintry blend of snow, ice and blustery winds, The Auto Club Group expects to receive a high number of road service calls for extrications, dead batteries and flat tires.

“We’re urging motorists to follow the advice of local authorities and stay home if you can,” said Meredith Mitts, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "If you must get on the road, be sure to have at least a half tank of gas, significantly reduce your speed and stay off closed roads.”

