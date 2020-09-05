Progress on the new construction of East Rapids and West Rapids Elementary schools in Grand Rapids, as well as the remodeling of Cohasset Elementary school, is in its final stages as teachers begin to set up their classrooms. Families were able to start taking self-guided tours through the new schools this week. Highlights of the interior of the elementary school include large windows for natural light, break out areas outside of the classrooms for students to gather, individual lockers in each classroom for students, color-coded carpets and walls for each grade, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant playgrounds, and much more.
