Northern Community Radio - is a 150,000 watt National Public Radio affiliate serving northern Minnesota with news, music, events and online/podcast content since 1976. Longtime General Manager Maggie Montgomery has retired and after a nationwide search, David Baes was hired.
David comes to this position with a 35 year career in radio and public media most recently at KPFT-Houston, KHKU-Hawaii and WBAA- Purdue University. Baes brings a vast wealth of information from engineering to operations to management and radio broadcasting and public television. His work in media has always had at the core a desire to empower individuals to achieve their potential and strengthen the health of media organizations.
Maggie and David had time to work together to cement the institutional knowledge and history and upcoming grants and happenings. The passing of the “baton” (or *can of whipped cream that is a requirement if you work at KAXE/KBXE) happened recently, Maggie had this to say:
“David is a friendly, confident person with new ideas for Northern Community Radio,” says Montgomery. “He comes into an organization with huge assets that will help him be successful: KAXE and KBXE have talented, competent staff. The on-air volunteers are highly skilled at what they do.”
“We’re also very fortunate to have so many loyal listeners and members that have supported us over many years with their donations and participation,” Montgomery added. “Under any new leader there will be change. It’ll be fun to hear what new ways he’ll find to engage and serve people in our communities. He and the staff will attract new listeners. They’ll figure out new, useful ways Northern Community Radio can distribute content to people in the future. There’s a lot to do. I’ll definitely be listening.”
According to Montgomery, the staff at KAXE/KBXE are struck by David’s friendliness and positive attitude.
“Rural public media that gives voice to the people of the region, supports the arts and connects listeners to the forests and waters and land of northern Minnesota is poised for growth and continued support under new leadership,” Montgomery explained.
Northern Community Radio is an independent, listener-supported, nonprofit public media organization that is a National Public Radio affiliate. Listen at KAXE 91.7 FM in Grand Rapids & the Iron Range, 89.9 FM in Brainerd as well as KBXE at 90.5 FM in Bagley-Bemidji and streaming online at www.kaxe.org. For more information contact KAXE/KBXE at 800-662-5799 or email comments@kaxe.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.