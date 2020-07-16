Company joins Menards as local retailers mandating face coverings
IRON RANGE — Walmart stores in northeast Minnesota will join a company-wide effort to begin requiring customers wear masks on Monday.
The nation’s largest retailer announced that about 65 percent of its 5,000-plus stores, which includes Walmart and Sam’s Club, are located in areas where there is already a government mandate to wear masks.
“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” Dacona Smith, chief operating officer at Walmart U.S. and Lance de la Rose, chief operating officer at Sam’s Club, wrote in the news release on Wednesday. “According to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”
Walmart, one of the largest retailers in northern Minnesota, has become the prime shopping center for thousands of residents in cities across the Iron Range during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer’s new mask-wearing rule is expected to change the shopping habits of regional shoppers, a majority of whom reportedly do not wear masks in the stores.
Regional customers will see signs posted at the front of the store and staff working as a newly hired “health ambassador.” That person will be stationed near the entrances to remind customers to wear masks.
“Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” Walmart said. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.”
The retailer did not immediately explain what the solutions may entail or whether it would provide masks to customers who come into the stores without one.
Minnesota emcompasses about 65 Walmart supercenters, three discount stores and 12 Sam’s Clubs. St. Louis County has at least four Walmart stores in the cities of Hibbing, Mountain Iron, Cloquet and Duluth. Itasca County has one Walmart store in Grand Rapids. There is a Sam’s Club in Hermantown.
The retailer now joins a growing list of companies requiring mask-wearing for its staff or customers in the northern part of the state including Target, Menards and Caribou Coffee.
In April, Target stores in Virginia and Grand Rapids and elsewhere in the state began providing employees with face masks, gloves and installed plexiglass partitions at their registers. At this time, they do not require customers to use face masks but do monitor the flow of customer traffic onto their properties.
Menards locations in Virginia and Duluth began requiring guests and team members to wear masks.
"The Centers for Disease Control acknowledges the closer you are to others, the greater the need to wear a mask or face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the company said on its website. "To demonstrate our commitment to the safety of our Guests and Team Members, all shoppers and workers will follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask or face covering, which includes a full length face shield, when in our stores."
Throughout the pandemic, Menards limited who can be in their stores, only recently allowing children under the age of 16 to shop. The home improvement stores no longer allow pets, with the exception of service dogs.
Caribou Coffee, which offers drive-thru access in Hibbing, Virginia, Grand Rapids and Duluth, among other locations in the northern part of the state, is another corporation which is encouraging face mask use, social distancing and contactless service. Staff wear masks while serving coffee to customers through take-out windows. “If you are visiting a Denver and Minneapolis-based store, local guidelines require face coverings worn by both employees and guests,” the company said on its website.
Other regional chain stores are encouraging mask use, but not yet requiring them. Super One does not yet require face masks for shoppers, yet it continues to analyze based on day-to-day changes.
Walmart’s new rule comes as more than 20 Democratic and Republican governors have required state residents to wear masks in public.
In Minnesota, where the idea of mandating mask-wearing has become politicized, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says he is considering the possibility of introducing a new rule in light of pressure from the Minnesota Medical Association, the Retail Industry Leaders Association and a growing number of government officials. Last week, St. Louis County Commissioner Patrick Boyle penned a letter to Walz, urging him “to mandate the wearing of masks in indoor places statewide as soon as possible.”
The Duluth City Council on Monday night passed an emergency ordinance, effective immediately, requiring masks in many indoor public spaces. The ordinance applies to “spaces of public accommodation,” such as restaurants, retail stores, government buildings, churches and skywalks. Businesses not open to customers that can provide social distancing of 6 feet are exempt.
So far, other cities in northern Minnesota have not set mask mandates.
Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr., said on Wednesday that the city council “has not officially discussed” a mask requirement. A city-wide mask mandate would require a full council decision as the mayor alone does not have the authority to impose a mandate. In the meantime, he said the city is following emergency management protocol based on CDC guidelines and state mandates. He encouraged the public to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.
The City of Hibbing also does not have a mask mandate, however officials are planning to discuss the matter following Duluth’s recent decision. “We have been careful and methodical in re-opening our city. Our priority is to make sure our citizens are safe,” City Councilor Jennifer Hoffman-Saccoman said on Wednesday.
Hibbing City Administrator Tom Dicklich said “the proper personal protection equipment has been provided to city employees, but we’ve left it up to businesses” whether or not to impose mask requirements.
Minnesota has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of July. As of Wednesday, the state reported 578 new cases and eight deaths, bringing the totals to 43,742 cases and 1,518 deaths since mid-March, according to the state Health Department.
Sparsely populated counties in northern Minnesota have also been reporting increases in coronavirus cases amid the reopening of bars and restaurants and the uptick in travel coinciding with the summer.
In Itasca County, at least 79 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12 people died as of Wednesday, according to the state Health Department.
In St. Louis County, at least 249 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 16 died after being infected with the virus, according to the state Health Department on Wednesday. Health officials say that most of the cases were located in Duluth at the start of the pandemic, but lately they have noticed the majority of new cases being reported from rural areas of the county including cities on the Iron Range.
