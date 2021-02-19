The Itasca County Public Health Vaccination Clinic is cancelled.
Due to inclement weather across the US, our shipment of vaccine has been delayed. Therefore, we need to cancel the clinic for this Monday, Feb. 22.
At this point, we are unsure when this shipment will arrive so are not able to set another date.
You will be required to reschedule your appointment once a date is determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.