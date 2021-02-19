The Itasca County Public Health Vaccination Clinic is cancelled.

Due to inclement weather across the US, our shipment of vaccine has been delayed. Therefore, we need to cancel the clinic for this Monday, Feb. 22.

At this point, we are unsure when this shipment will arrive so are not able to set another date.

You will be required to reschedule your appointment once a date is determined.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments