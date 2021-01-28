The need is urgent for blood donations of all blood types, according to Memorial Blood Center.
Patients in area hospitals are relying on donors for the blood they need to survive. And because blood cannot be synthetically made, only volunteer blood donors can help save lives of children like Austin (read his story below). The blood supply is considered a part of community and emergency preparedness. Those who are healthy and well are urged to consider donating.
All donations through Feb. 6 are tested for Covid-19 antibodies. Antibody test results will be received by mail within two weeks of donating.
Grand Rapids will host a Community Blood Drive next Wednesday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the upper lobby of the IRA Civic Center. To make an appointment, go online to
www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67623 or contact Trudy at Trudy.youngren@innovativeblood.org or (218) 740-1542
Austin Overline was just like any 3 ½ year old boy. Energetic and happy, he loved to play with tractors and get himself as dirty as possible—until early 2012, when blood tests revealed he had a hemoglobin count of just 5.5, an enlarged spleen, and, ultimately, a diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)—a type of childhood cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow.
“Our world came crashing down that day,” Austin’s mother Andrea recalled. “It all happened so fast. The staff atChildren’s Hospital of Minnesota rushed to get fluids in him and determine his blood type so he could receive his first of several blood transfusions ASAP. Then, in figuring out how to tell our innocent little boy what was happening, Austin’s dad Justin got creative. He told Austin that the red blood he was going to receive was superhero blood. Not just anyone could get superhero blood. You had to be a very special kind of kid: a superhero.”
The creative storytelling worked. From that day forward, Austin began relating every medical experience to his superhero identity. Chemotherapy became little superheroes in his blood attacking all the bad blood. When he needed to wear leg braces due to chemotherapy treatments, Austin described them as superhero leg braces with extra superpowers that would eventually help him run, kick, and jump.
And, of course, his blood will forever be known as superhero blood.
“Austin is a true superhero in all of our eyes," said Andrea, "and so are the generous blood donors who helped save our son’s life. As Austin continues his treatments—for at least another two years—and requires more blood and platelet transfusions, we will be forever grateful to all those who are there for us.”
“Even though donating blood seems like such a small thing, it's not,” Andrea added. “Four years ago I started donating blood with my mom to get over my fear of needles. And now what motivates me is Austin. Knowing that blood saved his life gives me the fuel to continue donating every 56 days. In fact, when I donate, I like to think it's going to kids like Austin battling cancer, giving them all the superpowers they need to win their own personal battles against this terrifying disease.”
