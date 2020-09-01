United Way's annual School Supply Drive “Stuff the Bus” is today, Tuesday, Sept. 1, to provide the right tools to help students start the year strong and impact their success. Backpacks, highlighters, USB drives, and headphones are just a few of the items needed.

Here are three ways the public can help:

Stuff the Bus

Bring your donations to the parking lot across from United Way (350 NW 1st Ave, Grand Rapids) on Tuesday, Sept. 1. No-contact, drive-thru drop off will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Make a Donation

Text LAKES to 26989 to make a one-time, monthly, or round-up contribution. Supporters can sponsor a full backpack ($30), a half-pack ($15), or a quarter-pack ($7.50).

Shop Online

Support back-to-school efforts without leaving your home by shopping from an online wish list at Target or Amazon and have donated items shipped directly to United Way.

For more information, call United Way at 218-999-7570 or visit uwlakes.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments