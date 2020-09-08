United Way hosts Blood Drive September 10

As they kick off another campaign season, United Way of 1000 Lakes is hosting a blood drive in downtown Grand Rapids on September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Donating is one way to help the community heal from the effects of the health and economic crisis,” says United Way executive director Kim Brink Smith. Blood donations help ensure that medical facilities in the area have an adequate supply to meet needs.
United Way has teamed up with Klockow Brewing Co. to host a Give a Pint Get a Pint Blood Drive. Thursday’s donors will receive a voucher for a drink from Klockow Brewing Co. Donating blood is a quick, easy way to make a difference as our community rebuilds and recovers.
Memorial Blood Centers has implemented additional protocols to continue prioritizing donors’ health and safety during the COVID-19 crisis. These changes include requiring staff and donors alike to wear masks, checking donors’ temperature upon arrival, and practicing physical distancing.
Those wishing to donate can sign up in advance by visiting volunteer.uwlakes.org or contacting United Way by phone (218-999-7570) or email (info@uwlakes.org). Masks will be available, but donors are encouraged to wear their own if possible. To save time, donors are encouraged to complete the reading and questions at mbc.org/idonate before their appointment and bring the QR code on the last page. To learn more, contact United Way at 218-999-7570 or info@uwlakes.org.
Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive
Thursday, September 10, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Downtown Grand Rapids 350 NW 1st Ave.
