United Way of 1000 Lakes and the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation have announced that applications for the Itasca Area Community Response Fund are now open.
Nonprofits and community organizations looking for assistance with meeting COVID-19 specific needs, as well as those helping with longer-term recovery efforts, are encouraged to apply.
The fund has provided over $117,000 in COVID-19 response funds in its first two rounds of grantmaking, supporting 24 local nonprofit programs in their efforts to respond to and navigate the current health and economic crisis.
“It’s thanks to generous contributions from individuals, businesses, and foundations that we’re able to support our nonprofit network through this crisis,” stated Kim Brink Smith, United Way executive director. “The fund helps ensure that nonprofits providing essential services and valuable programming can operate safely during this pandemic, and continue to do so as we move into the recovery and rebuilding phase.”
The Response Fund was established in April, when a collaborative of local funders led by United Way of 1000 Lakes and the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation came together to help the greater Itasca area through the coming months. To date, the fund has raised over $193,000.
The fund will be accepting applications through Nov. 30. Nonprofit and community organizations in the greater Itasca area are encouraged to apply. Grant funds are flexible and can be used for a range of purposes, including staffing and providing additional health and safety equipment. Organizations interested in applying can submit an application online through the Community Foundation’s online Grant Portal at gracf.org.
To learn more about the fund and to donate online, visit uwlakes.org/community-response-fund/
or gracf.org. Check donations can be made to United Way of 1000 Lakes (Suite A) or Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation (Suite E) and mailed to 350 NW 1st Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Include a reference of “Community Response Fund” in the memo line. Supporters can also make a donation by texting LAKES to 26989 and selecting the “COVID-19 Response Fund” from the dropdown menu.
Who’s Eligible to Apply?
Any group or organization applying for response fund grants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) organization, or able to receive a tax-deductible donation (this includes schools and other public entities).
Organizations must be located in and serving populations in Itasca County and the five surrounding communities of Bena (Cass County), Blackduck (Beltrami County), Hill City (Aitkin County), Northome (Koochiching County), and Remer (Cass County).
For additional information about the fund and eligibility, visit uwlakes.org/community-response-fund/.
United Way of 1000 Lakes
United Way of 1000 Lakes is a leader in mobilizing the resources of individuals, companies, and government and local organizations to ignite community collaboration in support of the building blocks for a good quality of life: success in school; financial stability; access to care; and healthy lifestyle choices. United Way invites everyone to join the movement. Visit uwlakes.org to learn more.
Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area a better place to live. We invite you to become part of the great work we do and include us in the conversation with your financial or estate planner to answer the question, “What good do you want your money to do?” For more information, visit our website at www.gracf.org or schedule a visit by calling (218) 999-9100.
