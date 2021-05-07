Last summer when the Tuesday Summer Concert Season was cancelled the committee assumed that 2021 would be back to the usual season and talked about possible performers. Alas, that is not to be. Although many people are vaccinated against COVID-19, indoor gatherings of large groups of unrelated people are not considered safe. Concerts have been held in churches, many of which are only open with limitations. Concerts have never had advanced tickets or reservations so dealing with limited and spaced seating would be a problem. After discussing challenges and options the committee decided that the only safe solution was to cancel the entire season. Although we will all miss the music and the fellowship of the concerts, safety of attendees and performers are critical.
In 2020 the Concert Series was about to celebrate its 20th season; now the goal is to celebrate the 20th season in 2022. Favorite area musicians remain committed to sharing their talent with the community and will be ready for the new season in 2022.
The committee is grateful for the expressions of support it has received and the questions about the concerts. We hope that you will support musical performances as they become available and that Tuesday noons in 2022 will be reserved for the Summer Concert Series. Committee members are Irene Eckert, Eileen Grosland, Lenora Evans, Kathy Goodwin, Darcey Reich, Anne Dimich, Carol Morrill, Cathy Shields, and Karen Karls. They welcome suggestions for 2022. Hopefully, then we’ll be gathering to clap our hands and share our smiles as we celebrate music in the summer.
