Teens are part of collaboration, solutions

Back in January of 2021, Itasca County was seeing very high levels of COVID infection and vaccines were just becoming available for the first time. The heat was on to get those most vulnerable vaccinated as quickly as possible. Ironically, those not even eligible for vaccination would come to the rescue.
“The Minnesota Department of Health was rolling out priority groups, and we were anticipating large clinics to vaccinate folks over 65,” said Itasca County Public Health Nurse Betsy Whirley. “Older adults were disproportionately affected by complications of COVID-19 and staff working in our public health call center were hearing about technology access concerns from parts of the senior population trying to register.”
The staff and volunteers at Elder Circle also were hearing pleas for help from the area’s elders. “We wanted to be able to support them in their decisions to get vaccinated and realized how important it was to remove barriers,” said Renee Bymark, executive director. ElderCircle relies on close to 300 volunteers a year and reassigned many to work with older adults on accessing vaccines. “It was an all-hands-on-deck effort and we needed even more help.”
It was during an Itasca County Public Health staff meeting that someone shared a story of a high school student navigating technology to sign up his grandparents and their friends. “The idea to collaborate with local students took off from there,” said Whirley. “Within hours, we heard back from Brielle Carlson, Interact coordinator at Grand Rapids High School, writing in all caps, a resounding ‘YES!’”
A multigenerational collaboration was born.
Interact Club is a service-learning organization for high school students sponsored by Rotary International, offering local projects such as ditch cleaning, volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank and raking lawns for senior citizens. Members’ most memorable opportunity for impact, however, may be their work during the pandemic.
Junior Kalli Beaver, who joined Interact Club in ninth grade, became part of a team that met regularly after school, working their way through lists of older local residents who requested help registering for vaccination appointments. “The majority didn’t have access to Internet and other resources to sign up,” she said. “It was important that we were able to help.”
Ada Jackson, also a junior, was called on to help guide residents through local vaccine clinics. “It was nice to see people going in to get their shots, that they were taking action, and progress was being made. Because I wasn’t old enough yet to get vaccinated yet,” she said.
“Our Interact Club students worked many shifts at the vaccine clinics, which helped free up public health nurses to do their important work,” said Carlson, who teaches social studies. “Our students also worked on calling seniors to schedule vaccine appointments through the online sign-up that was required at that time. They felt that they were really doing something to help out during the pandemic for our community members.”
The feeling of accomplishment was mutual, said Elder Circle’s Bymark. “What really excited me was seeing students stepping up, working alongside older adults. One of the biggest benefits of this collaboration was the multigenerational mix, to know that so many students have had this experience working with elders and perhaps will pursue a similar career path. We need them. The feedback I heard was nothing but appreciation for the students’ patience and kindness.”
Whirley agreed that this unique collaboration was significant and will have lasting impact. “In early 2021, public health staff had been managing their regular work plus additional COVID-19 responsibilities for about nine months. Clinics required large amounts of staff time and having reliable student volunteers gave some relief to staff,” she said. “More than that, this experience solidified a view of students as respected community partners, and we will go into the future looking at other ways we can work together.”
“It was wonderful to know that our students were helping out in such a significant and needed way during the pandemic,” said Carlson. “They were volunteering for something that they will remember for the rest of their lives at such a critical point in our nation’s history.”
“It felt good to know that we were able to get to people who might not ever have been able to access vaccines,” said Beaver. “I definitely will remember this part of my life, how a lot of people were coming together to help others.”
“Kids are normally looking to adults for what to do in difficult situations,” said Jackson. “This is such an unprecedented time. We have had to be a little independent, because sometimes no one knows what to do.”
Looking for a way to pick up the independent community spirit shown by the Interact volunteers? ElderCircle suggests checking in on older neighbors, many of whom still are in isolation. Make sure their driveways are clear so deliveries and emergency services can reach them. And, if there are concerns, be sure to reach out for help. To volunteer with Elder Circle, call 218-999-9233 or visit eldercircle.org.
